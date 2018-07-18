Disney, Comcast and Fox: All you need to know about one of the biggest media battles ever

Disney and Comcast are currently locked in a transatlantic bidding war for one of the entertainment industry’s most coveted assets.

The skirmish to control some of Rupert Murdoch’s global empire comes as some of the worlds’ most influential media moguls try to find ways to stay relevant at a time when American consumers are cutting their cable subscriptions and spending more time online.

The rapidly changing media landscape is forcing legacy entertainment giants to consider spending tens of billions of dollars in order to keep pace with upstarts like Netflix and Amazon. But where Comcast and Disney’s battle will end up is still very much in the air.

CNBC takes a look at how things stand in one of the most intriguing global media battles in decades.