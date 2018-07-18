Ethereum may drive blockchain to be as broadly adopted as the Internet, fintech CEO says

Blockchain and cryptocurrency may one day be "as broadly adopted as the internet is today," Jeremy Allaire, CEO and co-founder of fintech company Circle, told CNBC.

"It’s a really fertile space in terms of the fundamental, technical and infrastructure," Allaire said on "Fast Money" Wednesday.

One major driver for this possible occurrence: ethereum. "Right now ethereum has an enormous amount of developer activity," Allaire said.

"One of the things that really catalyzed the [cryptocurrency] market last year was actually that ethereum, in particular, kind of got to a place where you could build apps on top of it," he said. "You could issue new tokens on top of it; you could create new kinds of financial contracts, using the smart contracts technology."

Ethereum is the name of the company that created the digital token ether. The company created a platform for applications built on blockchain, the same technology that underpins bitcoin. Ether was first launched as a fundraising effort to develop the platform.

As a result, Allaire concluded, ICOs, or initial coin offerings — a crowdfunding way to raise funds for cryptocurrency ventures — have dramatically increased. For all of 2017, ICOs raised $3.8 billion. But in only six months this year, companies have raised more than three times that amount, or $12.4 billion in ICOs, according to CoinSchedule.

"It also catalyzed a lot of competing infrastructures to ethereum," Allaire said, pointing out that there are a lot of new blockchain platforms on the market right now. Some to consider are EOS, NEO and Cardano, he said.