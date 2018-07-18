How you can save upward of $2,000 annually while improving your health

If you want to increase your savings and live long enough to enjoy your cash, consider this simple tip: Follow your doctor’s orders.

Sticking to your physician’s recommendations — that is, taking your prescribed medications and watching your diet — can help you pocket upward of $2,000 a year in additional savings, according to recent data from HealthyCapital.

The medical data company, a joint venture between retirement healthcare cost provider HealthView Services and healthcare system Mercy, combed through claims data from individuals aged 18 through 90.

“We know that statistically, half of the people in the work force have at least one chronic condition,” said Ron Mastrogiovanni, CEO of HealthyCapital.

“We’re talking about making small changes in behavior: If we can save a couple thousand a year, it really adds up,” he said.

Here’s how just a few lifestyle tweaks can boost your bottom line.