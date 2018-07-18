President Donald Trump's national security advisor said Wednesday that the next bilateral meeting between Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin should happen "after the Russia witch hunt is over."

“The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year,” John Bolton told reporters Wednesday.

The White House had earlier said that Trump would meet with Putin at the White House in the fall. The plan drew condemnation from lawmakers. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wi., said he would not invite Putin to speak before Congress during the Washington D.C. visit. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday that Putin "will not be welcome" in the capitol.

The Kremlin was lukewarm on the idea of a second meeting, with a top official telling reporters Tuesday that Russia had not begun any preparations.

“There are other options (to meet) which our leaders can look at,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters Tuesday, Reuters reported.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.