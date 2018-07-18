Forget taxes. Your relatives are the ones who'll get in the way of your windfall from your rich aunt.
A poll by TD Wealth showed that 44 percent of attorneys, trust officers and accountants cited family conflicts as the biggest threat to estate planning.
TD Wealth surveyed 109 estate planning professionals earlier this year at the 52nd Annual Heckerling Institute on Estate Planning in Orlando, Florida.
It turns out modern families create more estate planning complications.
"We see more blended families, multiple ex-spouses, kids from prior marriages and situations where one spouse is much younger than the other," said Ray Radigan, head of private trust at TD Wealth. "These fact patterns can pose problems."