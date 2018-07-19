Right now, the yield curve is just about flat, with a slightly positive slope and a spread of just 0.25 percent. What could stop the collision course between short- and long-term interest rates? Three things:

1. The Federal Reserve could stop raising short-term rates. Based on recent comments from Fed chairman Jerome Powell, this looks unlikely. But a curve ball was thrown into the bond market on Thursday when President Trump came out swinging against the Fed and said he was "not thrilled" about rising interest rates, though the White House later said in a statement that the president has no intention of interfering with the Fed's independence. The president hit the Fed again on Friday morning in a tweet saying that "tightening now hurts all that we have done." Trump was not the only prominent figure questioning the Fed's stance with a former Dallas Fed vice president calling it "very aggressive."

2. Investors could lose their appetite for holding onto their existing supply of Treasuries. It seemed like this was starting to happen last February, but that moment came and went, sending the 10-year back below three percent.

3. The Fed could unload a slug of Treasury securities from its balance sheet onto the open market. This is controversial because once it happens, investors will lose faith in the Fed's ability to stop doing it, which would send long-term interest rates substantially higher. Plus, investor expectations that the Fed would go very slow in unwinding its massive balance sheet are such that it would take a massive hit to its credibility.