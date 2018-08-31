"There's a lot of concern about folks who don't have enough saved for retirement," said Diane Thompson, a partner in the Los Angeles office of law firm Ballard Spahr.

"The idea is that helping both employers and employees hopefully would encourage more people to save," said Thompson, whose expertise includes employee benefits.

Meanwhile, President Trump on Friday signed an executive order that also aims to help workers save and spend in retirement.

He's calling on regulators to explore reducing required minimum distributions from 401(k)s and IRAs, and making it easier for small businesses to offer retirement plans to their employees. At this point, it's unclear how regulatory and congressional efforts that overlap will be reconciled.

While 401(k) plans have proliferated, all but replacing traditional pensions, about a third of employees have no access to any workplace retirement plan, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Even among those who do participate, research indicates their savings rate generally could use some help.