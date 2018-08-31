The administration's interest in allowing investors to factor in inflation when calculating their capital gains tax liability is mounting.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump said he's thinking "very strongly" about doing so. That comes after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced earlier this month that he was considering a proposal on it, as well.

Don't brace for a tax break just yet, experts say.

The idea already has critics who argue the change is outside of the Treasury's authority, and it's likely to be challenged in court.

Even if the plan succeeds, it wouldn't reach many wallets, said Daniel Hemel, assistant professor at The University of Chicago Law School.

"For ordinary investors, it won't make much of a difference," Hemel said. "Their primary investments are in their 401(k), individual retirement accounts and life insurance, and they're not going to pay capital gains tax there, anyway."