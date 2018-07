Sadly, summer is racing to an end. But it's not too late to get away.

For procrastinators, August is the best time to score a travel deal this summer, according to airfare prediction app Hopper.

Much of Europe is on sale in the late summer, Hopper found, with airfares down nearly 50 percent from their June and July peaks.

Old World hotspots such as Amsterdam, Helsinki and Stockholm are the international destinations with the biggest discounts, Hopper said.