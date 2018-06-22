With the kids out of school and long days of warm weather beckoning, taking a vacation might be on the minds of many.

In fact, a record-breaking 46.9 million people are planning to travel at least 50 miles away from home this July 4 for Independence Day, according to AAA. That's up 5 percent from a year ago and the highest it's been in the 18 years the group has been tracking travel for that holiday.

If you count yourself among would-be vacationers — whether for July 4th or later — and haven't saved any money for your getaway, there's a good chance you'll be trading those days of freedom for future pain. Even if you've set money aside, it can be easy to overspend on vacation if you don't do some advance legwork.

"If you plan to travel, you should have a plan to travel. It's that simple," said Alexander Joyce, CEO and president of ReJoyce Financial in Carmel, Indiana.

"Take your time and really give thought to what you can afford," Joyce said. "If you look at it emotionally, it will become a need instead of a want."