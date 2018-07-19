Consumers paying $104 billion in credit card interest and fees

The amount of money that U.S. consumers shell out yearly in credit cards fees and interest has passed the $100 billion mark, new research shows.

With credit card debt at more than $1 trillion and interest rates ticking upward, consumers paid nearly $104 billion in those charges during the 12 months that ended March 31, according to data from Magnify Money.

That figure is 11 percent more than the $93.7 billion tallied a year earlier and 39 percent more than the $74.6 recorded in 2013.