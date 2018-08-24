Caring for Mom or Dad often comes as a surprise. Beware of the hit to your pocketbook, too

If you have an aging parent and haven't had a conversation about their future care, you might want to plan one.

Nearly half of caregivers (47 percent) say they did not anticipate taking on their new roll. On top of that, 68 percent report providing financial support related to their role, according to Northwestern Mutual's 2018 C.A.R.E. Study.

"There's an alarming financial impact from being a caregiver," said Kamilah Williams-Kemp, vice president of long-term care at Northwestern Mutual. "For some people, those costs can take up a lot of their financial budget."