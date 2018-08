Of course, Franklin wouldn't be the first person to forgo plans for her assets. Nearly 60 percent of U.S. adults don't have a will, according to Caring.com. She also isn't the first celebrity to die without one.

While you might assume estate planning only applies to wealthy people, that's not the case. An estate only refers to what you own: financial accounts, real estate and possessions.

Putting a plan in place for those assets helps ensure that upon your death, your wishes are carried out and that family squabbles don't evolve into destroyed relationships.

In other words, it's partly about making things easier for your loved ones during an already-difficult time.

Here are some basics that can go a long way toward leaving your affairs in order.