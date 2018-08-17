U.S. consumers could probably get rid of their debt faster if they really wanted to.

While American households dedicate about of a third of their budget to paying down debt, they also spend roughly that much on stuff they want versus what they need, according to Northwestern Mutual's 2018 Planning & Progress study.

"The immediate satisfaction of some of our discretionary spending is not worth the long-term debt pressure that results," said Emily Holbrook, director of planning for Northwestern Mutual.