Cramer Remix: The most worshiped group in this market   

With Comcast ending its battle with Disney over Twenty-First Century Fox's assets — but staying in the bidding process for Sky — both Comcast and Disney's stocks are now primed for profit, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.

"I think these two stocks aren’t up nearly enough on today's news and they’ll be rewarded over the coming months with a total revaluation that sends them a lot higher," the "Mad Money" host said.

But what this battle has taught Cramer is arguably more important than the battle itself: that "beauty is in the eye of the investor."

"Their love can seem irrational at times, but to portfolio managers, loving these stocks means never having to say sorry to your investors," he said.

And the most beloved group in the market right now?

"Payments. Yes, financial payments. Oh, it’s not just loved, it’s worshiped" as the secular shift from paper to plastic to digital payments has woken analysts and investors up to stocks like Visa and Mastercard, Cramer said.

With little interest rate risk, massive addressable markets and no risky brick-and-mortar exposure, the "Mad Money" host said that the long-term journeys higher for these stocks, as well as digital plays like PayPal and Square, has just begun.