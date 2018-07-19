Trump says EU's $5 billion fine on Google is proof the US is being taken advantage of

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the European Union's antitrust ruling against Google is proof that it is taking "advantage of the U.S."

On Wednesday, the EU hit Google with a $5 billion fine, alleging the company had violated antitrust laws by bundling its apps like Chrome and Google Play with its Android operating system. Google has 90 days to end the practice, or else face more fines.

On Wednesday, Margrethe Vestager, the EU's commissioner for competition, told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" that the decision would protect European consumers.

"The thing that Google has to do now is of course to stop," Vestager said. "This of course will free up the market to allow mobile manufacturers to use other Android systems."

Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, said in a statement that the company intends to appeal the decision.