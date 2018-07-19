Watch CNBC's full interview with Steve Bannon at Delivering Alpha

Steve Bannon, former chief strategist for President Donald Trump, talked to anchor and reporter Michelle Caruso-Cabrera on Wednesday at CNBC's Delivering Alpha event, tackling a wide range of topics, from Trump's summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to how the president is dealing with China.

"We're at war with China," Bannon said, referring to Trump's escalating tariff fight with the Chinese. "We're winning."

Bannon also weighed in on this year's midterm elections and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"The meddling was on the margin," he said.

He also discussed how he owns bitcoin and is working on his own cryptocurrency.