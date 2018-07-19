Watch CNBC's full interview with Steve Bannon at Delivering Alpha

    ×

    Delivering Alpha

    • Steve Bannon, former top advisor to President Trump, spoke at CNBC's Delivering Alpha event this week.
    • He tackled a wide range of subjects, from Trump's summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the trade war with China.
    • He also said he owns bitcoin and is developing his own cryptocurrency.
    Steve Bannon, former chief strategist for President Donald Trump, talked to anchor and reporter Michelle Caruso-Cabrera on Wednesday at CNBC's Delivering Alpha event, tackling a wide range of topics, from Trump's summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to how the president is dealing with China.

    "We're at war with China," Bannon said, referring to Trump's escalating tariff fight with the Chinese. "We're winning."

    Bannon also weighed in on this year's midterm elections and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

    "The meddling was on the margin," he said.

    He also discussed how he owns bitcoin and is working on his own cryptocurrency.

    About

    CNBC and Institutional Investor are pleased to host the 8th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference in New York City on July 18, 2018. Please take note of the new month for 2018. Delivering Alpha continues to be an incomparable who’s who of the investor community with leading asset manager and institutional investors offering candid views along with illustrious political and economic commentators appearing in short segments moderated by CNBC talent and II editors.

