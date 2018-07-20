When Papa John's founder John Schnatter took a shot at the NFL last November, blaming it for "poor leadership" amid players kneeling during the national anthem, it was seen as a temporary piece of bad news that should eventually fade away.

Months later, it's clear that was only the beginning of a terrible run of missteps and mistakes by Schnatter, company executives and the board of directors.

Since then, the third-largest pizza chain has been embroiled in a racist comment, claims of extortion and litigation threats — all of which are hammering pizza sales at Papa John's across the country. The stock is down more than 33 percent since Schnatter's Nov. 1 analyst call where he blamed the NFL for a falloff in business.

That debacle, bad as it was, has only gotten worse. It's highlighted an apparent lack of internal controls, illustrated the dangers of tying a company's brand to its CEO and opened the door to potentially nasty litigation. It's also left the company vulnerable to takeover.

Some Wall Street analysts have issued rare "sell" recommendations on the stock and dropped earnings projections, citing damage to the brand and a projected drop in pizza sales.

The company's shares have been further whipsawed since a July 11 article by Forbes that detailed a May conference call in which Schnatter used the N-word. Ironically, that call was designed as a training session to keep him from future PR fumbles. He confirmed his comments, apologized and stepped down as chairman that same day, after giving up his CEO post in November.

“We lowered our estimates within hours of that initial Forbes article. How could you not?" said Mark Kalinowski, CEO of Kalinowski Equity Research. "A lot of what has transpired over the last two-and-a-half weeks is disgusting."

The events since that Forbes article have been out of the ordinary, at the very least.

Two days after resigning, Schnatter told a local TV station in Louisville where Papa John's is headquartered that giving up his chairmanship was a mistake. In a bazaar twist, he also said that Laundry Service, the PR agency hired for the training, tried to extort $6 million from the company to keep news of the May call quiet.

Melissa Zukerman, a spokeswoman for Laundry Service, declined to comment for this article but has previously denied Schnatter's claims.