Self-driving truck start-up Embark raised a $30 million series B round led by Sequoia. The company does not aim to replace truck drivers completely, but only for the long interstate portions of the trip, according to TechCrunch.

Content delivery network Fastly has raised a $40 million series F round led by Deutsche Telekom. The company enables websites to store content on servers that are physically closer to the person requesting the content, which makes pages load faster. It claims to be on pace to book $100 million in annual revenue, and is used by high-traffic sites like Reddit, Pinterest and Ticketmaster.

Alphabet venture arm GV (formerly Google Ventures) has led a $6.5 million investment into Blavity, a set of media properties and products for black millennials, TechCrunch reports. The investment will go mainly toward technology, including a new engineering center. (Comcast Ventures, which is owned by CNBC parent company Comcast, was also involved in the round.)