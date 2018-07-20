RANKED: Trump's quotes on Putin, the Fed, and Russian meddling   

On Wednesday, Trump replied “no” to a question from a reporter about whether he thought Russia was still targeting the U.S. The response appeared to confirm some suspicions that Trump does not view Russia as a serious threat. Later in the day, Sarah Huckabee Sanders clarified Trump’s statements by saying, “The president … was saying ‘no’ to answering questions.” However, the president continued to talk about Russia after the question. He added, “There’s been no president ever as tough as I have been on Russia.” According to Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, the U.S. needs to prepare for Russian interference in the 2018 election.