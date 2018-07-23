    ×

    GM earnings beat, but shares tumble after it slashes 2018 outlook on a jump in commodity costs

    General Motors reported second-quarter earnings above Wall Street's expectations but slashed its guidance for the full year, citing commodity price increases and unfavorable foreign exchange rates in South America.

    General Motors reported earnings per share of $1.81 on an adjusted basis, compared with the $1.78 expected by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters. Revenues in the three months ended in June came in at $36.76 billion, slightly higher than estimates, but down 0.6 percent from a year earlier.

    The automaker now expects to earn $6 per share in 2018, down from $6.41. GM's shares were down 4.5 percent in premarket trade.

    The company will hold an earnings call with analysts at 10 a.m. ET, when they are likely to address the impact of tariffs imposed and proposed by the Trump administration. Automakers have said that tariffs could drive up vehicle costs and lead to job cuts.

    Rival Ford reports after the market closes on Wednesday. Both companies' share prices have lagged the broader market, with GM down 3.7 percent so far this year and Ford's down more than 15 percent, while the S&P 500 is up more than 5 percent.

    This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

