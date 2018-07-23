A $10,000 threat to your wallet is hiding in your home, and you’re probably doing nothing to address it.

A recent survey from Chubb found that 90 percent of homeowners believe they are “vigilant” or do an “okay” job of protecting their abodes.

The property-casualty insurer polled 1,204 people in May.

Nearly 64 percent of the participants have failed to update their home protection strategies in the last year.

This could be because owners are more concerned about fires, burglaries and other crises, and don’t realize they can fall victim to things like water damage, said Annmarie Camp, executive vice president at Chubb Personal Risk Services.

“Most people think, ‘Oh that won't happen to me,'" she said. "You’re far more likely to have some sort of water loss to your home."

In fact, water damage is one of the most common property damage-related claims, according to Chubb’s report.

Here’s how homeowners are falling short when it comes to preventing water-related losses.