Don't be duped by these insurance myths. It can be costly

Around 60 percent of Americans don't realize that the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate requirement is still in effect for 2018, the report found. This misunderstanding probably stems from the fact that the massive tax overhaul passed toward the end of 2017 did repeal enforcement of the mandate, which required most Americans to buy health insurance or else face a penalty.
However, the important part to remember is that the mandate's enforcement remains in place until 2019. And even then, it's not exactly clear how the change will play out, Hargraves said.
If you've decided to forgo coverage, you could find an unpleasant bill waiting for you at tax season. (In 2017, adults who didn't have health insurance typically had to pay around $700, Hargraves said).
Another 40 percent of Americans didn't know that being a smoker would push up their premium costs. Hargraves said to never lie about whether you smoke or not. "It's easy to click the box that you're not a smoker, but that can come back to haunt you," he said, adding that some people lose all coverage for doing so.