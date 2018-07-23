It's been a decade since the last financial crisis. We asked three market experts, that manage more than $900 billion in combined assets, for their outlook on what will cause the next one and when we could expect it.
Here’s what they said:
Suni Harford, head of investments at UBS Asset Management
"I am not worried at all about an [imminent] financial crisis," Harford said. "This is a benign, very strong economic environment, and while it will be maybe more volatile than we're used to over the past decade, I think we're in very good shape."