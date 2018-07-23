It has been a little over a week since the two leaders of the world's nuclear club met behind closed doors in the Finnish capital of Helsinki.

Both U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who own the lion's share of the world's nukes, said ahead of their first formal discussion that they would address the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

"If we can do something to substantially reduce them, I mean, ideally get rid of them, maybe that's a dream, but certainly it's a subject that I'll be bringing up with him," Trump said prior to the meeting. "The proliferation is a tremendous, I mean, to me, it's the biggest problem in the world, nuclear weapons, biggest problem in the world."

Similarly, the Russian leader said the two countries had a "responsibility for maintaining international security," citing their respective nuclear weapon arsenals.

"It is crucial that we fine tune the stability and global security and nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction," Putin said during a joint press conference with Trump.

However, it is unclear what Trump and Putin discussed in regards to their nuclear weapon stockpiles. One option Trump may have presented to the Russian leader is a new nuclear weapons agreement. The New START treaty, which is the current nuke agreement, is slated to expire in 2021.

Meanwhile, there are about 14,500 nuclear weapons in the world and nine nations that possess them, according to a recent analysis. Russia and the United States account for approximately 13,350 of them.

While the exact number of nukes in each country's arsenal is closely guarded, below is a breakdown of how many weapons exist, according to estimates from the Arms Control Association and Federation of American Scientists.