Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line

Coca-Cola on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations.

Here’s how the company did compared with what Wall Street expected:

Earnings: 61 cents per share, adjusted, vs. 60 cents per share forecast by Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $8.90 billion vs. $8.54 billion forecast by Thomson Reuters

The company reported net income of $2.32 billion, or 54 cents a share, up from earnings of $1.37 billion, or 32 cents a share, year ago.

After adjusting for continuing operations and other items, Coke said it earned 61 cents a share, which was a penny better than analysts were expecting, according to a Thomson Reuters survey.

Earnings from continuing operations rose 68 percent to 53 cents a share.

Coke said revenue fell 8 percent to $8.90 billion from the previous year, but sales surpassed expectations because the decline was anticipated as the company worked on refranchising its bottling operations.

