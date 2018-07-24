Eli Lilly plans initial public offering of its Elanco Animal Health unit

Eli Lilly plans to file an initial public offering for Elanco Animal Heath unit, the pharmaceutical company said Tuesday.

The decision comes after a strategic review of the business, which had weighed on Lilly's performance. Lilly said it expects to offer a less than 20 percent stake in the new company.

"Based on our strategic review, we concluded that after-tax value for Lilly shareholders would be maximized by pursuing an initial public offering of Elanco," Lilly CEO David Ricks said in a statement. "We believe this will allow Elanco to efficiently deploy its resources to those growth opportunities that best serve its customers. In addition, this will provide Lilly even greater focus on the human pharmaceutical business to pursue our purpose of creating life-changing medicines for patients."

Lilly expects to complete the initial public offering process in the second half of the year.

Shares of Lilly rose nearly 5 percent Tuesday in premarket trade.

Correction: Eli Lilly plans to take public a less than 20 percent stake in its Elanco Animal Health unit. An earlier version incorrectly stated the company would hold a minority stake in the unit after the IPO.