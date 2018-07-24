Google Docs is going to help fix your bad grammar 

Google has a exciting surprise for users of its word processing product, Docs: Soon, it will be able to fix grammatically awful clauses like that.

The company is launching a new "grammar suggestions" feature in Docs that will catch and suggest corrections for all sorts of language slip-ups, including article errors ("a" versus "an") and more complicated concepts, like dangling subordinate clauses (for example, "After she drank her coffee" cannot stand alone as a sentence).

Google says it will use real-time machine translation to discover mistakes, and that the service will get better over time as its system learns from users.