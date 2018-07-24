Corruption, economic development, terrorism and foreign relations are some of the major issues facing Pakistan’s next government. But whether progress will be made on any of those fronts after the world’s sixth-most populous country votes in its general election Wednesday is far from certain.

The south Asian nation of 208 million has depleted its foreign currency reserves and suffers from a widening current account deficit, meaning an International Monetary Fund (IMF) rescue will be necessary, analysts say. This while rampant corruption and sporadic terrorist attacks, as well as a wave of extremist candidates attempting to enter politics, threaten security, foreign investment and international relationships even amid an improving trade environment.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s tense relationship with Washington — which recently suspended $2 billion in security assistance to Islamabad over accusations that it was failing to curb terrorist activity within its borders — has broadened the opportunity for China to deepen its ties with the country.