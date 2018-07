Earnings season is back again and a large number of businesses are expected to issue their latest financial updates on Tuesday.

3M, Biogen, Eli Lilly, Lockheed Martin, LVMH, Verizon, Harley-Davidson, Kimberly-Clark, JetBlue, AT&T and Chubb are just a handful of major names set to report. Investors will also be digesting corporate results that came out late Monday, including Google’s parent company, Alphabet. The tech giant published its second-quarter earnings, which saw the group post solid revenue growth.

On the data front, the Philadelphia Fed’s non-manufacturing survey is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the FHFA’s house price index at 9 a.m. ET.

Not long after, the U.S. composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) is due out at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the Richmond Fed survey of manufacturing activity is expected to be released at 10 a.m. ET.