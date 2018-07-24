Banks are paying for cash again – here are the best deals

If you want to grow your savings, one smart strategy is to keep your money in an account earning the most interest.

Although the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates, recent hikes largely haven't trickled down to consumers in the form of better savings yields. The average savings account offers a paltry 0.6 percent annual return, according to personal finance website ValuePenguin.

Some experts say that money could grow faster at online banks. Some CDs, or certificates of deposit, are also more generous than others.

"If you're not seeking out the best returns on savings accounts and CDs, you're leaving money on the table," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. "It's the only place in the investment universe where you can get extra returns without extra risks."

These accounts are protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, a government agency that provides deposit insurance, for up to $250,000.