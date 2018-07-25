Europe will import more US natural gas, Trump and Juncker say after meeting

The United States and the European Union have agreed to work towards boosting natural gas trade, an issue that President Donald Trump pressed forcefully at this month's NATO meeting in Brussels.

Shipping more U.S. gas to Europe is one of the matters European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to take under consideration on Wednesday at a White House meeting with Trump that yielded progress in a trade dispute between the United States and the EU.

Specifically, Juncker said the EU will build more terminals to import liquefied natural gas, or LNG, a form of the fuel super-chilled to liquid form for shipment by sea. He did not specify whether he was referring to new terminals in addition to those already planned, or whether the EU would invest in the large on-shore plants or more affordable floating facilities.

"We agreed to a strengthened and strengthening of our strategic cooperation with respect to energy," Trump said in a press conference with Juncker. "The European Union wants to import more liquefied natural gas, LNG, from the United States and they're going to be a very very big buyer. We're going to make it much easier for them, but they're going to be a massive buyer of LNG."

To be sure, Europe has already begun buying more natural gas from the United States, with Portugal and Spain emerging as two of the most steady buyers over the last two years. Britain, Italy, Lithuania and the Netherlands have each taken a few cargoes, while Malta and Poland have received a single shipment.

Trump took an assertive stance two weeks ago in Belgium, harshly criticizing Germany for backing a pipeline that would directly link the country with Russia, Europe's dominant natural gas supplier.