Watch SpaceX's 14th launch this year as company tries catch the rocket's nosecone with a boat

SpaceX is set to launch Wednesday morning from California, attempting to put the seventh batch of Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit using a Falcon 9 rocket.

The rocket company will begin the livestream about 20 minutes before the launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, targeting a liftoff time of 7:39 a.m. ET.

SpaceX will also attempt to catch the rocket's fairing – the bulbous nose cone on top of the rocket — after the launch using a high speed boat known as "Mr. Steven." This will be the company's fourth attempt at such a feat.

Mr. Steven has a net strung up behind it to capture the fairing. After three close misses earlier this year, SpaceX upgraded the net, expanding its area to four times the size of previous attempts. The fairing returns to Earth at about eight times the speed of sound after the launch, so SpaceX has the fairing rigged with its own propulsion and guidance systems, as well as large parachutes, to slow it down. Fairings represent about 10 percent of the cost of a rocket, the company has said, with each Falcon 9 launch coming with a price tag starting at $62 million.