    ×

    The Edge

    The Edge

    Watch SpaceX's 14th launch this year as company tries catch the rocket's nosecone with a boat

    [The stream is slated to start at about 7:20 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    SpaceX is set to launch Wednesday morning from California, attempting to put the seventh batch of Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit using a Falcon 9 rocket.

    The rocket company will begin the livestream about 20 minutes before the launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, targeting a liftoff time of 7:39 a.m. ET.

    SpaceX will also attempt to catch the rocket's fairing – the bulbous nose cone on top of the rocket — after the launch using a high speed boat known as "Mr. Steven." This will be the company's fourth attempt at such a feat.

    Mr. Steven has a net strung up behind it to capture the fairing. After three close misses earlier this year, SpaceX upgraded the net, expanding its area to four times the size of previous attempts. The fairing returns to Earth at about eight times the speed of sound after the launch, so SpaceX has the fairing rigged with its own propulsion and guidance systems, as well as large parachutes, to slow it down. Fairings represent about 10 percent of the cost of a rocket, the company has said, with each Falcon 9 launch coming with a price tag starting at $62 million.

    SpaceX's high speed boat "Mr. Steven" with its new net strung to attempt catching the nosecone of a Falcon 9 rocket. 
    SpaceX's high speed boat "Mr. Steven" with its new net strung to attempt catching the nosecone of a Falcon 9 rocket. 

    This is also the third launch for SpaceX's new variation of its Falcon 9 rocket called "Block 5." After evolving Falcon 9 over nearly a decade, with upgrades between every launch, SpaceX anticipates this will be the final version of a workhorse rocket that already completed more launches in 2017 than any other commercial vehicle.

    Block 5 arrives just as SpaceX is on pace to shatter its record 18 successful launches completed last year. With three more missions completed at this point than the same time in 2017 — including the debut of Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in the world — SpaceX is aiming for about 30 launches this year, according to SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell.

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off carrying the NASA/German Research Centre for Geosciences GRACE Follow-On spacecraft from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, U.S., May 22, 2018.
    Bill Ingalls | Reuters
    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off carrying the NASA/German Research Centre for Geosciences GRACE Follow-On spacecraft from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, U.S., May 22, 2018.

    There are 10 Iridium NEXT satellites on board Wednesday's launch, which represents the second-to-last launch toward completing Iridium's $3 billion network of satellites. After pushing the satellites and Falcon 9's upper stage out of the Earth's lower atmosphere, the booster will return to land on the SpaceX autonomous ship in the Pacific about 7 minutes after liftoff.

    About

    The Edge explores the limitless potential of innovation: From how new products and ideas will shape our lives to the long-term investment opportunity that’ll bring you high yield returns.