US futures point to a muted open ahead of Boeing, GM, Facebook earnings

As another week progresses, earnings season continues to hand out waves and waves of fresh financial results from major corporates.

On Wednesday, Boeing, Coca-Cola, Fiat Chrysler, General Motors, GlaxoSmithKline, UPS, Hilton, Sirius XM, Six Flags, Facebook, Ford, Mondelez International, PayPal, Qualcomm, Visa, Imax and Mattel are just a handful of names set to report.

On the data front, mortgage applications will be published at 7 a.m. ET, while new home sales are set to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

Elsewhere, investors will be keeping an eye on the bond market, following news that Beijing had pledged to look into and undertake a more vigorous fiscal policy, as the economy cools.

This comes as the country continues to face tensions over trade with the U.S. Both nations have each slapped $34 billion worth of tariffs on each other, however further threats from the U.S. have surfaced since.