    US futures point to a muted open ahead of Boeing, GM, Facebook earnings

    • On Wednesday, Boeing, Coca-Cola, General Motors, UPS, Hilton, Facebook, Ford, Mondelez International, PayPal, Qualcomm, Visa, and Mattel are just a handful of names set to report.
    • The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker meets with President Donald Trump in Washington, to discuss improving transatlantic trade relations among other subjects.

    U.S. stock index futures were muted prior to Wednesday’s open, as investors geared up for a fresh wave of corporate earnings.

    Around 5:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures were flat, but indicated a negative open of -6.94 points. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures indicated a relatively subdued start to their respective trading sessions.

    As another week progresses, earnings season continues to hand out waves and waves of fresh financial results from major corporates.

    On Wednesday, Boeing, Coca-Cola, Fiat Chrysler, General Motors, GlaxoSmithKline, UPS, Hilton, Sirius XM, Six Flags, Facebook, Ford, Mondelez International, PayPal, Qualcomm, Visa, Imax and Mattel are just a handful of names set to report.

    On the data front, mortgage applications will be published at 7 a.m. ET, while new home sales are set to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

    Elsewhere, investors will be keeping an eye on the bond market, following news that Beijing had pledged to look into and undertake a more vigorous fiscal policy, as the economy cools.

    This comes as the country continues to face tensions over trade with the U.S. Both nations have each slapped $34 billion worth of tariffs on each other, however further threats from the U.S. have surfaced since.

    Speaking of trade, this is expected to be a key topic in the White House on Wednesday, as the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker meets with President Donald Trump in Washington, to discuss improving transatlantic trade relations among other subjects.

    This is of key importance as relations have been strained between both regions in recent months. In June, the U.S. president threatened tariffs on imported cars from the European Union. Last week, the EU’s Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said that if the U.S. imposed these levies, it would be “very unfortunate,” and added that the bloc had prepared its own list of countermeasures.

    No speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to take place.

