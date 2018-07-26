Apple isn't budging off its all-time highs while the rest of tech is tanking

Apple withstood the tech plunge Thursday, holding tight to its all-time highs even as Facebook drags the sector lower.

Shares of Apple were essentially flat in midday trading, down a fraction of 1 percent. Earlier in the day, the stock reached a new high of $195.96.

Meanwhile Facebook is on pace for its worst day ever after its second-quarter earnings report. Amazon, which reports earnings after the bell Thursday, fell nearly 2 percent. Twitter fell almost 4 percent after a shot from President Donald Trump, and Microsoft fell roughly 1 percent.

By noon ET the S&P tech sector was down 1.5 percent.

Google-parent Alphabet is also weathering the sell-off. Shares were up by a fraction of 1 percent in midday trading.

Apple reports its quarterly earnings next week, as it nudges closer to $1 trillion market value. The stock is up 15 percent on the year and more than 25 percent in the last 12 months.