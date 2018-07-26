Chipotle Mexican Grill to report second quarter earnings after the bell — Here's what to expect:

Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to report second-quarter earnings after the closing bell Thursday.

Here is what analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expect:

Earnings: $2.80 per share

Revenue: $1.26 billion

Same-store sales: up 2.7 percent, according to StreetAccount

It's been about a month since the company announced plans to spend up to $135 million to win back customers and reposition Chipotle as a lifestyle brand. The expenses will cover a new ad campaign, digital investments to speed mobile and online orders as well as the costs of closing up to 65 underperforming locations.

The hope is that CEO Brian Niccol, who joined the company on March 5, can revitalize the brand. He has a reputation for marketing and technology innovation, two key areas that have not been a top priority for Chipotle. At Taco Bell, he introduced mobile order and pay, repositioned the Mexican chain as a lifestyle brand and pushed for more ingenuity in the kitchen.

Shares of the company are up more than 50 percent since January, a sign that investors are banking on Niccol's changes revitalizing the brand.