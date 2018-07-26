A Republican senator from a key agricultural state wants President Donald Trump to "rapidly" reduce trade conflicts with the European Union, Canada and Mexico to focus on what he deems the real problem: Chinese trade abuses.
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, said Thursday that following through on efforts to de-escalate tensions with allies will be "helpful in regard to our concerns with China" about intellectual property theft by Chinese companies and cyberattacks originating in the country.
"Mr. President, it would be useful if we could narrow the scope and focus on China. And to do that we need to have a good trading relationship with Mexico, Canada, the European Union," Moran told CNBC's "Squawk Box." "Let's single out our efforts worldwide. They share our concerns with what China's doing. Let's work together."
Republicans have increasingly criticized Trump's tariffs on major trading partners such as Canada, Mexico, the European Union and China that have sparked retaliatory duties on American products. Those counter punches targeting products including soybeans have taken a toll on agricultural states such as Kansas.