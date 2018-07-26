Kudlow says Friday's GDP number is going to be 'big'

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow predicted that the second-quarter GDP release Friday will live up to the mounting hype.

"You're going to get a very good economic growth number tomorrow. Big," Kudlow, head of the National Economic Council, told Fox Business Network in an interview Thursday.

While he said he could not speculate on where the number will land specifically, he did not disagree with a suggestion that it would be in the 4 percent to 4.5 percent range.

"I have no reason to disagree with that, but I have no knowledge, no information," Kudlow told FBN. "We won't hear about that until way later today."