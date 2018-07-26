Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Amazon were up as much as 4 percent in after-hours trading, before pairing gains. Amazon reported mixed earnings results for its second quarter. The company massively beat analysts' earnings expectations, posting $5.07 per share versus the estimated $2.50. Amazon did, however, miss revenue expectations laid out by analysts, generating $52.89 billion versus the $53.41 billion that was estimated. Part of Amazon's earnings success came from its Wholefoods division, which increased 39 percent year-over-year.

Shares of Expedia soared more than 10 percent in after-hours trading. The travel company beat analysts' earnings expectations for its second quarter, earning $1.38 per share versus the 89 cents per share that was estimated. Expedia's revenue for the second quarter fell in line with analysts' expectations, generating $2.88 billion.

Intel stock was down more than 4 percent in extended-hours trading, despite beating expectations. The chip manufacturer beat analysts' earnings expectations for its second quarter, posting $1.04 versus the 96 cents per share that was estimated. Intel also beat analysts' revenue expectations, generating $16.96 billion versus the $16.76 billion that was estimated.

Chipotle stock was up more than 6 percent in extended hours. The popular casual dining chain beat analysts' earnings expectations for its second quarter, posting $2.87 per share versus the $2.80 that was estimated. Chipotle also beat analysts' revenue expectations, generating $1.27 billion versus the $1.26 billion that was estimated.

Shares of Boston Beer Company plummeted more than 15 percent in after-hours trading. The company, known for brewing Samuel Adams, missed analysts' earnings expectations for its second quarter, posting $1.98 earnings per share versus the $2.81 that was estimated. Boston Beer Company's revenue fell in line with analysts' expectations at $273 million for its second quarter.

Atlassian stock shot up more than 15 percent in extended-hours trading, after the software company announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with rival Slack. As part of the deal, Slack is acquiring the intellectual property for Atlassian's Stride and HipChat Cloud, both of which compete with Slack, and shutting them down