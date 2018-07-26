Virgin Galactic nearing first passenger spaceflights after reaching twice the speed of sound in test

Virgin Galactic succeeded in the third rocket-powered flight of its Unity spacecraft on Thursday, in a test meant to push the vehicle faster and higher than ever before.

Billionaire Richard Branson's space company is one test flight closer to taking up its first passengers. Branson told CNBC after the previous test flight that Virgin Galactic was "only two or three more flights" away from reaching space.

The company says the third test was intended to gather new data about Unity's capabilities, especially focusing on the spacecraft's ability to handle supersonic flight.

Unity's second flight test on May 29 saw the spacecraft fire its rocket engine for 31 seconds, reaching nearly twice the speed of sound and an altitude of 114,500 feet. Branson told CNBC after the second test that Virgin Galactic would aim to fire the engine for 40 seconds on the next flight -- incrementally increasing each flight until Unity can reach 264,000 feet. At that height, passengers would experience weightlessness while seeing the curvature of the Earth outside Unity's windows.



For this third rocket-powered flight, Unity took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port, lifted by the jet-powered mothership Eve. The carrier aircraft lifted Unity to an altitude of around 170,000 feet above the desert. Eve released Unity from under its wing and, with a two-member crew, Unity's rocket motor roared to life. The rocket screamed into a steep climb as the engine burned for 41 seconds, pushing Unity past the speed of sound to Mach 2.2.



The Unity craft then turned and flew in a glide back to land at Mojave, with Eve touching down soon after. The company has steadily progressed in the testing program of Unity, after the fatal crash of its predecessor Spaceship Enterprise on Oct 31, 2014 set back Virgin Galactic initial testing program.



Virgin Galactic's technique of reaching space -- known as air launch -- means the company was able to turn around Unity in only 58 days since its second launch, which was 54 days after the first launch. "Ultimately we'll be able to cut it down to every four days," Branson said in May. He added that the goal of four days will only be realized "well after the test program is completed."

