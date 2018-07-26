Watch Facebook's stock trading here

Facebook's stock is on track to suffer its worst day in six years as a public company after it reported a revenue miss and disappointing daily active user count Wednesday.

Shares opened nearly 20 percent lower Thursday, turning negative on the year. The stock fell to a session low of $174.78 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Facebook had clawed its way back from bear market territory after the company's Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal and widespread reports of fake news, hate speech and foreign misinformation campaigns.

But CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company's top executives delivered some jarring warnings to investors on the company's earnings call — forecasting weaker revenue and tightening margins.

At least three analysts downgraded the stock after the report, and many on Wall Street raised concerns about the company's policies and forecast.