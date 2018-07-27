Bitcoin loses steam after SEC denies Winklevoss ETF 

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell sharply after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission denied an application for what would have been the first-ever bitcoin ETF.
Bitcoin dropped to a low of $7,798.70 Friday morning, about 6 percent below where it was trading before the news Thursday evening, according to data from CoinDesk. The cryptocurrency had recovered to a two-month high earlier this week, partially on rumors of a looming exchange-traded fund approval.
This had been the second attempt by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, founders of crypto exchange Gemini, to list a cryptocurrency ETF on a regulated exchange. The U.S. financial watchdog has yet to approve a bitcoin-based exchange traded fund, and in the release Thursday highlighted issues with security, market manipulation and investor protection issues.