Having a strong business plan is key to success for workers in gig economy

Do you want to succeed as a gig worker?

Be organized. Very, very organized.

You might think making and sticking to a budget is all there is to it, but having a financial plan and a business plan can take you to the next level, according to a survey from BMO Wealth Management.

BMO surveyed 1,021 people of all demographics to get a sense of their reasons for working in the gig economy. Their challenges vary, too.

For instance, Gen X as a demographic values balancing career and family more than other groups. Boomers are more likely to work in the gig economy because it's their only way to earn income, while millennials pick up side work this way for the extra money.