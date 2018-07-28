This new Google smart display is even better than the Amazon Echo Show

The Google Home is one of my favorite smart speakers. Like an Amazon Echo, I can use it to grab recipes in the kitchen, place phone calls, listen to music and more.

Sometimes it can be hard to use, since it doesn't have a display to provide extras like pictures or video. Only the Amazon Echo Show and Echo Spot offered a mix of smart speaker and a screen.

Google's partners, including Lenovo, began selling so-called smart displays this week with the Google Assistant built-in. I've been testing the $250 Lenovo Smart Display with a 10-inch screen. I think it's better than the $229 7-inch Amazon Echo Show.

Here's why I like it.