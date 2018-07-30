    ×

    Cramer's lightning round: Buy into Allergan's roaring stock below $180

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Allergan PLC: "It just was up almost 5 points today. It was up at $170 not that long ago. It's having a real run. They're getting some real approvals. They're starting to straighten the story out, but it has had a big run. I think I would wait until under $180 to get that thing done."

    Six Flags Entertainment Corporation: "I like Six Flags. They had a better quarter than people thought. I'm going to endorse it as a buy."

    Western Digital Corporation: "It doesn't matter where a stock came from, it matters where it's going to. But now it's all the way down to $69 and it yields almost 3 percent. I think it could fall 4, 5 more points, and then I want to buy it. Pricing has collapsed for NAND."

    The Procter & Gamble Company: "We've got Nelson Peltz on the board now. We've got that real good yield. But what I think you ought to do is pick among the rubble – use the weakness to be able to buy some of the tech stocks that I've been talking about. That's the way to go to diversify away from just all Procter."

    Principal Financial Group, Inc.: "I think it should be following in the way of Primerica. It's got a good yield. I think it's coming back. I think that it's a good buy."

