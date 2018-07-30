Dimon says the president's tax cut and other efforts have 'accelerated growth'

J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Monday that President Donald Trump's tax cuts, along with some of his other efforts, have helped out the U.S. economy.

"Presidents get a lot of credit [and] a lot of blame for things they didn't do, but the president has done things which accelerated growth," Dimon told CNBC's Wilfred Frost on "Closing Bell."

Last week, Dimon said that U.S. tariffs on China could be a threat to the current U.S. economic expansion. "If you do another $200 billion of tariffs and this national security thing about cars, I think that you're getting pretty close to reversing some of the benefits you've seen in the economy," Dimon said.

