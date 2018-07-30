Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CAT, CBS, AXP, FDC, WMT & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Caterpillar – Caterpillar earned an adjusted $2.97 per share for the second quarter, compared to a consensus estimate of $2.73. Revenue also beat forecasts, and Caterpillar raised its full-year earnings outlook, as well. The heavy equipment maker said order rates are healthy and its backlog remains solid.

CBS — The CBS board will be discussing misconduct allegations today against CEO Leslie Moonves, according to multiple reports. Those allegations came Friday in a New Yorker magazine article, followed by a statement from Moonves that he regretted making some women uncomfortable by making advances but that he abided by the principle that "no means no."

American Express – The company's foreign exchange department allegedly routinely increased currency conversion rates without telling customers, according to a story in today's Wall Street Journal. Sources told the paper the practice dates back to 2004 and continued until early this year. In response, Amex said it offered competitive foreign exchange rates that were completely transparent to clients and available for perusal before execution.

First Data – The e-commerce technology company beat Street forecasts by 2 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 39 cents per share. Revenue also topped estimates and First Data raised its full-year revenue guidance.

Walmart – Walmart is exploring the idea of starting a subscription video streaming service, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Planning is still in the early stages and the project has not been given an official go-ahead.

AT&T – Bank of America/Merrill Lynch upgraded AT&T to "buy" from "neutral" based on the lowest price-to-earnings multiple in two decades, as well as benefits from its Time Warner purchase, among other factors.

Bloomin' Brands – The parent of Outback Steakhouse and other restaurant chains reported adjusted quarterly profit of 38 cents per share, 9 cents a share above estimates. U.S. comparable-restaurant sales were up 2.4 percent, however revenue missed forecasts and the company also cut its full-year earnings outlook.

U.S. Foods – The food distribution company will buy the five operating companies of Services Group of America for $1.8 billion in cash. Separately, U.S. Foods reported adjusted quarterly profit of 57 cents per share, falling 1 cent a share shy of Street forecasts.

MGM Resorts – MGM signed a joint venture deal with Britain's GVC Holdings to set up an online betting platform in the United States. GVC is among British betting companies seeking to become involved in the U.S. sports betting market following a Supreme Court decision that lifted a sports betting ban.

21st Century Fox, Walt Disney – Fox and Disney shareholders approved the sale of Fox assets to Disney on Friday, but a Bloomberg report this morning suggests that approval in China could be a concern amid escalating trade tensions. The deal has been approved by the Justice Department, but still needs approval from 15 other global regulators including China. Here's what consumers can expect.

Synchrony Financial – Synchrony was downgraded to "equal weight" from "overweight" at Barclays, which cites the loss of the company's credit card deal with Walmart.

Juniper Networks – Juniper was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Deutsche Bank, which points to valuation and improving fundamentals for the maker of networking equipment.

Starbucks – The coffee chain is partnering with food delivery platform Ele.me for deliveries in China, according to a report in the South China Morning Post. Ele.me is controlled by Chinese online retail giant Alibaba.

Amazon.com – Amazon is gamed by "click farms" and other methods to boost prospects for certain products, according to the Wall Street Journal.