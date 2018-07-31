Cramer Remix: Apple is the greatest consumer products story ever   

With Wall Street awaiting the results of Federal Reserve's two-day policymaking meeting, CNBC's Jim Cramer wanted investors to keep a key trend in mind.

"We keep forgetting that the economy is really strong," the "Mad Money" host said on Tuesday as stocks lifted. "Let's remember that employment is on fire and we just had 4 percent GDP growth last quarter. Hardly anyone saw that number coming."

"You overlook the strong economy at your own peril," Cramer warned, explaining that as wages rise and consumers find more money in their pockets, stimulus from consumer spending is not far behind.

To prove why these trends are so important — and potentially profitable for investors — he turned to the retail sector and another high-profile juggernaut that reported after Tuesday's close: Apple.

"If you really want to pick the greatest consumer products spend story ever and are willing to tolerate some worldwide implications, then of course buy the stock of Apple," he said. "Sorry, I couldn't resist pushing my new consumer products narrative. And, of course, you should own Apple."

Apple's third-quarter earnings report topped analyst estimates, with 40 percent year-over-year growth in earnings per share and 17 percent year-over-year growth in revenue. The iPhone maker's services revenue, a key factor of Cramer's consumer products thesis, grew 31 percent since last year.

And if you still don't own Apple, Cramer had one thing to say: "Get with the program."

