    ×

    Restaurants

    Chipotle hit with new lawsuit over food contamination in Ohio

    • A civil action lawsuit was filed against Chipotle on Tuesday evening in Delaware County in Ohio.
    • Plaintiff Filip Syzller is asking for $25,000 after he purchased three chicken tacos on July 29 from Chipotle and then started experiencing nausea, headaches and hot flashes, court papers reviewed by CNBC said.
    • "We have been working with local officials to investigate and will continue to do so," Chipotle told CNBC in a statement.
    Diners eat at a Chipotle restaurant in Chicago.
    Getty Images
    Diners eat at a Chipotle restaurant in Chicago.

    Things keep getting worse for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

    An Ohio man sued Chipotle Tuesday as state health officials investigate a "possible foodborne illness outbreak" stemming from one of the burrito chain's locations in Powell, Ohio, according to the lawsuit obtained by CNBC. Local health officials have received more than 400 calls so far — reporting nausea, diarrhea and fever, among other symptoms, after eating at the restaurant.

    Plaintiff Filip Syzller is asking for $25,000 after he purchased three chicken tacos on July 29 from Chipotle and then started experiencing nausea, headaches and hot flashes, according to the lawsuit filed in Delaware County in Ohio. He was undergoing medical treatment, the lawsuit says.

    "The health and safety of our customers and employees is our number one priority," Chipotle said in a statement to CNBC when asked for a comment on the suit. "We have been working with local officials to investigate and will continue to do so."

    Chipotle had told CNBC Tuesday morning that the local health department received just two illness complaints. By 4 p.m. that day, the Delaware General Health District said it received 368 inquiries related to the outbreak and had delivered 33 stool sample kits to people who reported they were ill. By 8 a.m. Wednesday, an additional 45 inquiries were reported, local health officials said.

    Here's how Chipotle's food safety stacks up to its competitiors
    Here's how Chipotle's food safety stacks up to competitors   

    Chipotle is by no means the only restaurant to face food safety issues. McDonald's recently recalled salads at about 3,000 of its U.S. restaurants due to an outbreak of cyclosporiasis tied back to lettuce tainted by the cyclospora parasites, which is transmitted in fecal matter.

    Chipotle shares were climbing about 1 percent by Wednesday afternoon, having climbed about 50 percent so far this year. There has been a rebound in confidence that the burrito chain's new CEO, Brian Niccol, could lead the company through a successful turnaround.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    MCD
    ---
    CMG
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...