    Kroger launches 'Kroger Ship' delivery service in four cities

    Kroger on Wednesday launched grocery delivery service "Kroger Ship" in four U.S. cities: Cincinnati, Houston, Louisville, and Nashville.

    Shares of Kroger rose in premarket trading following the announcement.

    Customers can shop online and receive free doorstep delivery on orders of more than $35, or pay a fee of $4.99 per order for smaller orders. First-time customers will receive free shipping with no minimum purchase required, and 15 percent off their order with a one-time-use discount code.

    Kroger Ship customers will have access to 4,500 products that are not available anywhere else online, along with more than 50,000 groceries and household products, the company said in a statement.

